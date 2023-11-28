Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Shooting victim walked up to Orangevale fire station

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE – An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to an Orangevale fire station Tuesday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the man walked up to the fire station along the 6000 block of Chestnut Avenue just after 8 a.m.

That man was then transported to the hospital. His injuries appear to be not life-threatening, deputies said.

Two people have been detained in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. 

Exactly what led up to the man being shot, and where exactly it occurred, is unclear. 

