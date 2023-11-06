Sheriff: Sacramento County home possibly struck by bullets, 5 men arrested

YOLO COUNTY – Five Sacramento men have been arrested after an incident that saw a home possibly struck by bullets.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says, early Friday morning, deputies responded to the area of County Road 117 and Old River Road east of Woodland. Deputies say they got reports of gunshots fired and a home in nearby Sacramento County potentially struck by bullets.

At the scene, deputies found an SUV stopped in the middle of the road. Five men were out and around the vehicle.

Deputies say they found one of them with an eight-round .45 caliber magazine in his pocket, while another man had a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Several spent shells were also found around the vehicle, deputies say.

Those five men – Shubhpreet Singh, Lovejot Singh, Ranjot Singh, Jasdeep Singh, and Jatin Sharma, all Sacramento residents – were arrested and have been booked into Yolo County Jail.