Sheriff: Man falls off boat at Lake Berryessa, suffers "traumatic amputation" after hitting propeller

LAKE BERRYESSA – A man suffered what first responders called a "traumatic" partial amputation after he fell off a boat at Lake Berryessa and was struck by a propeller.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said, on Sunday, first responders swarmed the lake after getting reports of a traumatic amputation.

As they soon discovered, a 39-year-old Richmond man had apparently fallen off a boat. The man was then struck the boat's propeller – causing major lacerations to his hands and wrist, the sheriff's office said.

The man was brought to shore at the Putah Creek Resort Boat Ramp, where he was met by first responders from several agencies.

A Napa County deputy quickly got a tourniquet applied to stop the bleeding; he was then flown by California Highway Patrol helicopter to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville.

No information about the man's current condition has been released.