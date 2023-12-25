Sheriff: Man arrested after chase, crash in Stockton failed to register as sex offender

STOCKTON — A man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested after leading deputies on a chase before crashing in the Stockton area on Christmas Eve, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a deputy saw the vehicle being driven recklessly on the Hammer Lane on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5. Despite the deputy attempting to pull the vehicle over, the driver continued on until he took the Eight Mile Road exit.

The driver is accused of running multiple red lights until reaching a dead-end on Trinity Parkway. It was there authorities say the driver turned the vehicle around and drove directly toward the deputies who were in pursuit, coming within inches of hitting thee patrol cars.

After making it back to Eight Mile Road, the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and rolled over. Deputies then arrested the man, whose name was not yet released.

After arresting him, deputies learned the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender and domestic violence with strangulation. He faces several additional charges related to the Christmas Eve chase.