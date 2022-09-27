Sheriff: Man, 22, killed in shooting that happened during Ceres home invasion

CERES – A 22-year-old man has died after a shooting during an apparent home invasion in Ceres Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. along the 2600 block of Gondring Road.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported home invasion that involved a shooting. At the scene, deputies found that a man – 22-year-old Christian Sanchez – had been shot.

First responders started aid and Sanchez was taken to the hospital, but deputies say he has since died.

Family members at the home told deputies that they were awoken by some loud commotion, the sheriff's office says, quickly discovering that some unknown suspects with guns were in their home.

A scuffle then led to the shooting where Sanchez was hit. The suspects then ran out of the home.

No other details about the suspects have been released.