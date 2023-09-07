Sheriff: Large homeless camp near Davis cleared; 510 cubic yards of trash removed

DAVIS – A large homeless camp near the border of Yolo and Solano counties has now been cleared and cleaned up.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says, over the past couple of years, they've been hearing concerns about an illegal homeless camp near Interstate 80 and Hamel Lane just outside of Davis.

At its peak, the sheriff's office says the homeless camp had more than 12 residents.

A before and after of the camp area. Solano County Sheriff's Office

Recently, a determination was made that the camp was a hazard to the public and had to be cleared. A notice was posted and the camp dwindled to three people who had refused services. Those remaining residents left before the clean-up started on Aug. 28, the sheriff's office says.

By the time the clean-up was finished on Sept. 1, deputies say 510 cubic yards of garbage had been removed. "Human biological contaminants" also filled 45 50-gallon bins at the site, deputies say.

Several nearby agencies helped in the effort, according to the sheriff's office.