Sheriff: Hunter dies after being accidentally shot by younger hunter in Yolo County

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

DUNNIGAN – Authorities say a hunter has died after a younger hunter accidentally shot them in rural Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called out to an area east of Dunnigan early Wednesday morning after getting a report about a hunting incident.

Deputies started investigating and discovered that a juvenile hunter had unintentionally fired a gun – with an adult hunter getting shot. The adult hunter soon died, the sheriff's office says.

No information about the relationship between the adult and juvenile has been detailed by authorities.

The name of the person who died has not been released yet.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the scene and is urging people to avoid the area for the time being. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 11:11 AM PST

