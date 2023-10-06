Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Driver arrested in Northern California had meth and paraphernalia, concealed weapon

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY - A woman was arrested in Placer County this week after authorities say they found meth and a concealed weapon inside her vehicle, authorities say.

meth and a gun
Placer County Sheriff's Office

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says that around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy stopped the woman's vehicle on Athens Avenue in unincorporated Lincoln. The deputy says that while he was speaking to the woman, he saw a meth pipe sitting in plain view inside of the vehicle. 

The deputy then searched the vehicle and the driver and found 37 grams of meth and meth-related paraphernalia. A sheriff's office K-9 also searched the vehicle and found a gun and ammo in the center console.

The driver, 37-year-old Cassandra Mae Johnson of Roseville, was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, driving under the influence, and carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle.

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.