Sheriff: Driver arrested in Northern California had meth and paraphernalia, concealed weapon

PLACER COUNTY - A woman was arrested in Placer County this week after authorities say they found meth and a concealed weapon inside her vehicle, authorities say.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says that around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy stopped the woman's vehicle on Athens Avenue in unincorporated Lincoln. The deputy says that while he was speaking to the woman, he saw a meth pipe sitting in plain view inside of the vehicle.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and the driver and found 37 grams of meth and meth-related paraphernalia. A sheriff's office K-9 also searched the vehicle and found a gun and ammo in the center console.

The driver, 37-year-old Cassandra Mae Johnson of Roseville, was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, driving under the influence, and carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle.