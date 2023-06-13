Sheriff: Body of 19-year-old Carmichael resident recovered from Jenkinson Lake

POLLOCK PINES – The body of a Carmichael teen has been pulled from Jenkinson Lake after a swimmer went missing Monday afternoon.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says they first got a report about the missing swimmer a little before 5 p.m.

Cal Fire crews, along with sheriff's deputies and a dive team, responded to the scene.

A search of the area came up empty Monday. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office dive team went back out to the lake on Tuesday.

Deputies say, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the dive team discovered a body at the bottom of Jenkinson Lake. The body has been recovered, the sheriff's office says, and was identified as that of 19-year-old Carmichael resident Mehki Clay.

No other details about the incident have been released, including an official cause of death.

Jenkinson Lake is a popular swimming in the Sly Park Recreation Area, due south of Pollock Pines.

Authorities have been warning that California waterways are running high and cold after this past winter's deluge of storms.