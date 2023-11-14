Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Bear got into Downieville woman's home after her death

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

DOWNIEVILLE – Deputies doing a welfare check of a Sierra County woman's home not only discovered that she had died, but also that a bear had gotten in after her death.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to 71-year-old Patrice Miller's Downieville home on Nov. 8 after someone reported not seeing or hearing from her for the past several days.

Deputies had to force their way into the home. Miller was found dead inside.

Exactly when and how she died is still under investigation, but deputies found evidence that a bear had managed to get inside and had an encounter with Miller. As the sheriff's office noted, however, investigators believe Miller died before the bear broke in.

California Fish and Wildlife officials are now trying to track the bear and decipher its behavior. Investigators believe the bear was possibly drawn by the scent or other factors in Miller's home.

"The Sierra County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Patrice Miller during this difficult time. The loss of a community member is always a tragedy, and our thoughts are with those affected by this unfortunate event," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

No other details about the bear the bear have been released.

In the meantime, Downieville and nearby residents are being urged to avoid encounters with wildlife. 

First published on November 14, 2023 / 1:56 PM PST

