Sheriff: Amazon delivery truck stolen, quickly recovered in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after an Amazon delivery truck was stolen by a group of suspects in south Sacramento.

The incident happened Tuesday near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, off of Fruitridge Road.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen but then promptly recovered.

It doesn't appear that the driver of the truck was hurt, deputies say.

Deputies are now looking for 7-8 suspects. No description of any of the suspects, other than that they were males, have been released.

California Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation, with the sheriff's office helping. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 1:39 PM

