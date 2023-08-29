Sheriff: Amazon delivery truck stolen, quickly recovered in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after an Amazon delivery truck was stolen by a group of suspects in south Sacramento.

The incident happened Tuesday near Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, off of Fruitridge Road.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen but then promptly recovered.

It doesn't appear that the driver of the truck was hurt, deputies say.

Deputies are now looking for 7-8 suspects. No description of any of the suspects, other than that they were males, have been released.

California Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation, with the sheriff's office helping.