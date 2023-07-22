Sheriff: 2 deadly suspected fentanyl overdoses investigated in North Sacramento in one day

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigations are underway in North Sacramento after two deadly fentanyl overdoses in one day – including one that killed a 16-year-old boy.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the first incident a little after 9 a.m. near the 3600 block of Elkhorn Boulevard. There, a 46-year-old man was found unresponsive behind a business.

Medics soon responded as well and attempted life-saving measures, but the sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

OVERDOSES IN NORTH SACRAMENTO



On Friday, July 21, 2023, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to two assist calls for service with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department in the northern part of Sacramento County. The first incident occurred at approximately 9:10 AM,… pic.twitter.com/Jpkb1MIlRz — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) July 22, 2023

A few hours later, around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to another report of an unresponsive person behind a dumpster along the 7400 block of Watt Avenue.

At the scene, first responders found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy. Medics again tried live-saving measures, but deputies say the boy was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says both cases appear to be fentanyl overdoses.

Authorities have not yet released the names of both victims.