Sheriff: 2 deadly suspected fentanyl overdoses investigated in North Sacramento in one day
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigations are underway in North Sacramento after two deadly fentanyl overdoses in one day – including one that killed a 16-year-old boy.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the first incident a little after 9 a.m. near the 3600 block of Elkhorn Boulevard. There, a 46-year-old man was found unresponsive behind a business.
Medics soon responded as well and attempted life-saving measures, but the sheriff's office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A few hours later, around 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to another report of an unresponsive person behind a dumpster along the 7400 block of Watt Avenue.
At the scene, first responders found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy. Medics again tried live-saving measures, but deputies say the boy was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says both cases appear to be fentanyl overdoses.
Authorities have not yet released the names of both victims.
