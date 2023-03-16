Sheriff: 1 dead, multiple shot in Modesto shooting
MODESTO — Multiple people were shot and at least one was killed in a shooting in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it happened on the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue.
Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
There were no details on a suspect or if there was an arrest.
