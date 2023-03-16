Watch CBS News
Sheriff: 1 dead, multiple shot in Modesto shooting

MODESTO — Multiple people were shot and at least one was killed in a shooting in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it happened on the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue.

Photos from the scene show a heavy police presence.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

There were no details on a suspect or if there was an arrest.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 11:34 PM

