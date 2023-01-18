Watch CBS News
Sheriff: 1 dead in small plane crash near Modesto Airport

STANISLAUS COUNTY – One person has died after a small plane crashed near the Modesto airport on Wednesday, authorities say.

Scene of the crash. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirms that only one person was on the twin-engine Cessna 414, which crashed into a field near the airport.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. 

Ceres police says Mitchell Road is closed north of Hatch Road for northbound traffic due to the incident.

