Shelter-and-service site set to open next week for homeless in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A new shelter-and-service campus that can house up to 240 people who are homeless will be opening next week in Sacramento, City Manager Howard Chan said Friday.

The campus is located at 3900 Roseville Road in north Sacramento.

It will have 60 cabins built by Pallet LLC and 40 trailers. Most of these were provided by the state during the pandemic and placed at Cal Expo.

The campus will also include restrooms and showers.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and the city will be working together to expand the electricity to each trailer and cabin for heating and cooling.

In the meantime, people staying at the campus will be able to access a cooling and warming center.

"This new campus uses existing City resources to combine humane, dignified shelter with the services people need to exit homelessness," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. "This site has the potential over time to help thousands of the people suffering on our streets and reduce the impact of encampments in our neighborhoods."

Office space will be in separate buildings on the campus for service providers, such as behavioral health specialists.

The more than seven-acre property is a former city corporation yard that was leased to the Air National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers. It's near a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station and away from residential neighborhoods, the city said.

The city has evaluated other sites that could be used if this campus at Roseville Road reaches and maintains capacity and more funding is provided.

People who are staying at the Miller Park Safe Ground, which is set to be phased out soon, will be transitioned to the Roseville Road campus.

The city added the cabins at the Roseville Road campus are different than the ones designated to the city by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The city said there are plans for Wellspace Health to build those on Stockton Boulevard and possibly through a Safe Stay community planned by the county on Watt Avenue.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Stockon Boulevard in the coming weeks, the city said.

Since Sept. 25, the city said outreach teams have referred more than 1,900 people to services and more than 3.5 million pounds of trash has been cleaned up.