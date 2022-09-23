Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes

SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior.

Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once.

He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one."

Believe it or not, all of them said yes.

The video of the proposal has over 10,000 views on TikTok.