Shelby Reilly joined the CBS13 news team as a reporter in April 2024. This California native is thrilled to be telling the stories of her hometown.

She comes from WTWO/WAWV in Terre Haute, Indiana. Shelby served as the morning anchor/reporter and wore many other hats – even filling in for weather on a regular basis.

She covered an EF-3 tornado that hit Crawford County, Ill and Sullivan County, IN which destroyed local communities. Prior to being in West Central Indiana, Shelby spent time in Medford, OR and Reno, NV as a reporter where she covered the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

Shelby is an alumni of the University of Nevada, Reno and was a member of the Nevada Alpha chapter of Pi Beta Phi.

Here at CBS13, she will mainly be covering El Dorado County, which is nothing short of a homecoming as Shelby grew up in Pollock Pines.

When she's not at work, you can find Shelby hanging out with her dog Gerald, watching reality TV or at In-N-Out.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hi, you can email Shelby: Shelby.reilly@paramount.com.