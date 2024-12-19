Shelby Cobra wrecked in California after driver hits wet patch of Highway 50

EL DORADO HILLS – A rare sports car was wrecked in a freeway crash near Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division says, last weekend, their officers were aiding with patrols in El Dorado County when they responded to a crash on Highway 50 just past the Silva Valley Parkway exit on the eastbound side of the freeway.

It quickly became clear that a unique vehicle was involved in the crash: A Shelby Cobra.

The driver told officers that they had hit a wet patch of road while they were accelerating – causing the vehicle spin out and crash into a metal guard rail.

Scene of the wreck. CHP East Sacramento

While the driver and passenger escaped without serious injuries, CHP says, the Shelby wasn't so lucky. The car suffered damage all over its body, with at least one wheel and both headlights getting knocked out.

Conditions were sunny at the time of the wreck, but Northern California did experience a storm earlier in the weekend that may have left lingering wet spots on the road.

Popularly known as the Shelby Cobra, the distinctive sports car's design dates back to the 1960s.

While authentic Shelby Cobras originally built in the 1960s are still owned and operated all around the country, enthusiasts commonly build their own replica Shelby Cobras. Some companies even offer full kits to help simplify builds.

It's unclear if the Shelby Cobra that was wrecked on Highway 50 was an original or kit car.