Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope

ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started.