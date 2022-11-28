Watch CBS News
Local News

Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope

By CBS13 Staff, fire, home, Antelope, Sac Metro Fire

/ CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope
Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope 00:18

ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning. 

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive. 

No injuries were reported. 

Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 6:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.