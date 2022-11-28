Shed fire spreads to home and RV in Antelope
ANTELOPE - Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in Antelope early Monday morning.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, just after 1:30 a.m., the fire broke out in a shed and spread to a home and an RV. The address of the single-story home is 3048 Angus Way, which is near Scotland Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters have not said how they think the fire started.
