A Dodgers fan took to the outfield to propose to his girlfriend in the stands— then got tackled by security

There was an audible gasp from Dodgers fans Thursday night, not about a play from the game, but a marriage proposal gone awry during the season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodger fan's proposal has now gone viral after he was tackled to the ground during the surprise outfield proposal.

Video shows Ricardo Juarez running onto the outfield wearing Mookie Betts' No. 50 jersey, dropping to one knee, pulling out a ring and proposing to his girlfriend in the stands. But the romantic gesture quickly turns violent when he is suddenly slammed by stadium security and tackled to the ground in a blindside hit.

Seconds later more security arrives pinning Juarez to the ground and handcuffing him.

"That dude got leveled!" one of the crowd members can be heard saying in the video before five security guards hoist Juarez up and escort him off the field – all to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Thursday night's proposal was not in vain though. "She said YES 🙌🏻🙌🏻la amo," Juarez wrote on Instagram, confirming what everyone who has seen the now-viral video was wondering.

His fiancee, Ramona Saavedra shared a photo of the ring and the happy couple to Instagram calling the gesture "Tad bit extreme 😂🙌🏼 but he's a LEO what can you expect 😂," adding, "And of course I said YES ! 🫶🏼"

Celebrations for Dodgers fans continued with an 8-2 victory over the Diamondbacks to kick off an exciting season that will be one for the books.