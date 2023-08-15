Shania Twain to return to Las Vegas for third residency in 2024

Shania Twain announces Las Vegas residency Shania Twain announces 2024 Las Vegas residency 05:01

Shania Twain is taking to the Las Vegas stage once again. The country music icon announced on "CBS Mornings" Tuesday that she will headline a Las Vegas residency beginning in 2024.

The residency — titled "Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!" — is scheduled to kick off on May 10 at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"It is a very special time for me. I am happier than ever to be on stage. I am just loving life, loving sharing my new music and ... just feeling really happy and I am hoping to just get up there and bring some inspiration, more positivity," Twain told "CBS Mornings."

She said the residency is a "reshare" of her "Come On Over" album that was first released 25 years ago.

"All the hits will be on the show and hopefully we will just have a lot of fun together," Twain said.

With over 100 million albums sold and five Grammy Awards, Twain is one of the best-selling female country artists in history.

The 57-year-old said she will perform hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One," along with new music from her latest album, "Queen of Me." The residency will comprise 24 performances and ends in December 2024.

Twain, in partnership with Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment, has committed $1 from every ticket purchase to be directed toward Shania Kids Can, a charitable initiative close to Twain's heart.

Presales are scheduled to begin Wednesday and general sales start Monday.

The residency will mark Twain's third in Las Vegas. Her first one ran from 2012 to 2014 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her second residency, "Let's Go!" took place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from December 2019 to June 2020.

Last month, the Grammy-winning artist concluded the first leg of her sold-out global "Queen of Me" tour.