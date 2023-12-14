SF Giants FanFest going on tour in 2024; stops in Sacramento, San Jose, and Napa

SACRAMENTO – The San Francisco Giants are going out on a small tour for next year's fan fest – and the Sacramento area is on the list.

On Thursday, the team announced a "new, reimagined experience" for SF Giants fans.

Unlike in previous years, Oracle Park isn't the only place where fans can join in the fan fest fun. This time, FanFest is going on tour.

Several cities around the region will be having FanFest events leading up to the open house at Oracle Park on March 9, 2024.

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento – home of the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants, the River Cats – will be the first stop on the tour on Saturday, Jan. 20. Rocklin's own Logan Webb is the scheduled headliner for the event, but the Giants said other teammates and coaches will be in attendance.

Lou Seal, the Giants' mascot, and the team's broadcasters are also expected to appear.

San Jose at San Pedro Square Market will be the next stop on Jan. 27. Napa Yard at Oxbow Gardens will be stop #3 on Feb. 3.

The first game of the regular season for the Giants is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at San Diego. The Giants' home opener is set for Friday, April 5 against the Padres.