San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken, first female MLB coach, to join Cleveland Guardians

SAN FRANCISCO – A trailblazing coach for the San Francisco Giants is leaving the team for another MLB gig.

On Friday, the Giants confirmed that Alyssa Nakken – who in 2020 became the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in MLB history – would be joining the Cleveland Guardians organization.

"Her leadership, dedication, and passion for the game have inspired countless individuals, and her impact has been truly transformative for the Giants organization and the baseball community," the team said in a statement. "We wish her family nothing but the best."

We are grateful for your impact in the Clubhouse, on the field and across the game of baseball. You have inspired all of us and blazed a trail for women in sports. Best of luck in your new role!

Nakken has been with the Giants organization since 2014, starting as an intern and rising through the ranks. Her tenure marked a number of historic firsts.

Not only was Nakken the first woman to serve as an MLB coach, she also became the first woman to coach on an MLB field when she was substituted in as first base coach during a 2022 game against the San Diego Padres.

Then, during the Giants' search for a new manager in 2023, Nakken was among the candidates interviewed – again making her the first woman to be interviewed for any MLB managerial position.

Per reports, Nakken will be in a player development role for the Guardians.

Nakken is a native of Woodland and was a standout softball player for the Sacramento State Hornets.