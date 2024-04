Giants pitcher Blake Snell placed on 15-day injured list with left adductor strain

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer provides team outlook ahead of Oracle Park home opener San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer provides team outlook ahead of Oracle Park home opener 02:52

San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was scratched from Wednesday's scheduled start against the New York Mets and placed on the 15-day injured list with a left adductor strain.

Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts after signing a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants last month. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in 11 2/3 innings, with 12 strikeouts and five walks.

San Francisco recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento and announced right-handed reliever Ryan Walker would open Wednesday's series finale against New York.

The Giants won the first two games of the series and are seeking their first home sweep of the Mets since June 6-8, 2014.

Left-hander Sean Manaea, who pitched for San Francisco last season, will start Wednesday's game for New York.