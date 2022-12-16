SF could soon join NY in giving agencies more power to hospitalize mentally ill without consent

SACRAMENTO - After New York City announced an initiative that would give city agencies more leeway to involuntarily hospitalize mentally ill people, even if they do not pose an immediate danger, San Francisco could be following suit.

In 2022 an estimated 9,300 people experience homelessness in Sacramento County at any given time and the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness is working to change that.

"We know involuntary commitment doesn't work. What really works is when it's voluntary when the person is invested," says Bob Erlenbusch, the Director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition To End Homelessness.

The Mayor of New York City is considering an initiative that would give city agencies the power to involuntarily hospitalize severely mentally ill people even if they do not appear to pose an immediate danger to others -- and now San Francisco could be following suit.

"In other words, a hold against their will," says Erlenbusch, who's concerned that if San Francisco implements the protocol, Sacramento may be close behind.

"Apparently SF is considering following the path of NYC to allow first responders...to commit homeless people and people with mental health issues. That's not the answer," says Erlenbusch.

But UC Hastings law professor John Myers says the laws are technically already in place.

"What New York is doing is saying they're going to allow police to be involved in making decisions to get treatment for people unable to provide for themselves. This is nothing new," says Myers.

In California, police and mental health professionals can place a person on an emergency 72-hour hold or 5150 if they pose a danger to themselves or others. The new potential protocol could allow holds even if there is no threat.

"It will put pressure on the mental health system to provide more and better services to these folks," Says Myers.

CBS13 reached out to City of Sacramento leaders to ask if they'd consider the new initiative too. Mayor Steinberg tells us he's committed to finding housing and resources for the unhoused community.

CBS13 also reached out to the governor's office to ask about the implementation of this potential new protocol but did not immediately hear back.