Former Sacramento County teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

ARDEN-ARCADE - A former middle school teacher convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to five years in prison.

On Friday, Glenn Alejandrino, a former teacher at Arden Middle School, was sentenced to five years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for life after he pleaded guilty to two counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and one count of communicating with a minor for purposes of engaging in lewd behavior, the Sacramento County DA's Office said.

While teaching at the school, Alejandrino would spend time with his students outside of school without the supervision of another adult, and several times, he allegedly invited students to his home and provided them with alcohol and marijuana, the DA's office says. He also allegedly allowed them to have sexual intercourse in his home -- all behind the backs of their parents.