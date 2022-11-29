Convicted sex offender living in Sacramento convicted of possessing child pornography

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento man who had been previously convicted of sex crimes against a child has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a statement Tuesday that Joshua Klomp, 48, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, in 2018, during a probation visit, Klomp's two cellphones contained thousands of images and videos of kids engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Klomp was on federal supervised release at the time for a 2006 federal conviction for possession of child pornography for which he served 10 years in prison, the U.S. Dept. of Justice says.

In 1995, Klomp was also previously convicted of committing a lewd and lascivious act with a child. That incident happened in Butte County.

Klomp is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on February 14. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.