Sex offender arrested in Sacramento County on suspicion of sex crimes against 2 teen girls

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man who was already a registered sex offender is now accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Aleksandr Anatolyevi Rudenko was arrested back on Aug. 30 on five counts related to sex crimes.

Detectives say the arrest stems from an investigation into Rudenko and two underage girls.

Rudenko is already known by authorities to frequent public areas like parks and movie theaters around Sacramento County. He has also allegedly arraigned meetings with minors by using a fake name and profile online.

The exact circumstances that led to Rudenko's current arrest were not released, but detectives say the two girls he allegedly assaulted were 13 and 17 years old.

Rudenko has been released on $135,000 bail but is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.