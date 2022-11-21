Several Roseville Galleria stores impacted by flooding after accidental activation of fire protection system
ROSEVILLE — An accidental discharge of the fire protection system is behind the flooding at the Roseville Galleria on Monday.
Roseville Fire crews responded to the mall just after 9 a.m. after getting a water flow alarm.
At the mall, crews discovered that a construction worker in a vacant suite near the movie theaters had hit a fire protection system pipe - triggering the discharge.
A lot of water was discharged before crews could get it under control, the fire department says.
Due the incident, several businesses have been impacted: Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, Lolli & Pops (the store under construction), Wetzel's Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate, and Quickly. Salvage operations are underway.
Officials say Century Roseville 14 and the rest of the mall remains open.
