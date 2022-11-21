Watch CBS News
Several Roseville Galleria stores impacted by flooding after accidental activation of fire protection system

ROSEVILLE — An accidental discharge of the fire protection system is behind the flooding at the Roseville Galleria on Monday. 

Roseville Fire crews responded to the mall just after 9 a.m. after getting a water flow alarm. 

Scene of the flooding response on Monday morning.  Roseville Fire Department

At the mall, crews discovered that a construction worker in a vacant suite near the movie theaters had hit a fire protection system pipe - triggering the discharge. 

A lot of water was discharged before crews could get it under control, the fire department says. 

Due the incident, several businesses have been impacted: Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, Lolli & Pops (the store under construction), Wetzel's Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate, and Quickly. Salvage operations are underway. 

Officials say Century Roseville 14 and the rest of the mall remains open. 

kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

