Several people rescued from roof of Rosemont four-plex after fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people had to be rescued from the roof of a four-plex in Rosemont after a fire Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene near El Cajon Way and Montoya Street just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters say there were several people on the roof of the building that needed rescue.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

