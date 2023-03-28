Several people rescued from roof of Rosemont four-plex after fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people had to be rescued from the roof of a four-plex in Rosemont after a fire Tuesday morning.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene near El Cajon Way and Montoya Street just before 7 a.m.
Firefighters say there were several people on the roof of the building that needed rescue.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
