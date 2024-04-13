Several Northern California events go on despite cold April storm

STOCKTON - The cold and wet weather had thousands of people across the region canceling or changing their plans.

But as this April storm made its way through, others decided to stick it out.

The spring storm made its way through Saturday evening dropping rain across the valley and snow in the Sierra.

It was a slow start in Stockton on Saturday for the second day of the 38th annual Asparagus Festival after drawing thousands of people for its opening day.

"We're not going to allow a little rain put a damper on the whole weekend," said Alan Sanchez, a spokesperson for the event.

Organizers gathered inside for the crowning of this year's asparagus queen.

"As soon as we got out of the cars, the rain hit us but we were not deterred. We put up a really cute stage area for the girls to be presented as our seventh annual asparagus queens," said Shim Lacy.

The rain impacted some vendors as they hope the sun will shine bright on Sunday.

"We'll see how tomorrow goes," said William Barrett, who owns Barrett's Lemonade.

Despite the wet weather, the annual Colon Cancer Awareness Walk continued on Saturday at North Natomas Regional Park. It brought in survivors, those currently battling the disease and supporters.

The event aimed to bring awareness to the disease and raise funds for research is too important to have it be rained out.

"The rain isn't stopping us, we are out here as cancer warriors, so a little rain is not deterring us," said Melissa Mathews, the organizer for the walk.

However, the rain did cancel several other events on Saturday:



North Natomas Jibe canceled its Ready to Ride Event

Marysville Raceway canceled its morning races