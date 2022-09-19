Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge.

Jackknifed big rig blocking #2, 3 lanes on NB Cap City Freeway on the American River Bridge in @TheCityofSac. Heavy congestion. Expect delays. Remember to slow down in wet weather! @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/zHrJsS4NNz — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 19, 2022

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday.

Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.