Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday.
Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says.
No estimated time of clearing has been given.
