Several animals die in fire in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA — An investigation is underway after a Saturday morning structure fire killed several animals in Rio Linda.
Sacramento Metro Fire said crews were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the scene along El Verano Avenue and arrived to find a building on fire.
One pig, one goat and several chickens died in the fire. Metro Fire said a horse and other livestock were also inside but were saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
