Watch CBS News
Local News

Several animals die in fire in Rio Linda

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Rio Linda structure fire kills multiple animals
Rio Linda structure fire kills multiple animals 00:17

RIO LINDA — An investigation is underway after a Saturday morning structure fire killed several animals in Rio Linda.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the scene along El Verano Avenue and arrived to find a building on fire.

One pig, one goat and several chickens died in the fire. Metro Fire said a horse and other livestock were also inside but were saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.