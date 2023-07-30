Several animals die in fire in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA — An investigation is underway after a Saturday morning structure fire killed several animals in Rio Linda.

Sacramento Metro Fire said crews were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the scene along El Verano Avenue and arrived to find a building on fire.

One pig, one goat and several chickens died in the fire. Metro Fire said a horse and other livestock were also inside but were saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.