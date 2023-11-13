Watch CBS News
Sesame Street Live! show scheduled in Stockton for June 2024

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – The Sesame Workshop will be hitting the road again next year, and Stockton's Bob Hope Theatre will be one of the stops.

Sesame Street Live! Say Hello is the new live show that will be touring the US and Canada. The tour is scheduled to start in April 2024.

Expect appearances from many of the beloved Sesame Street characters.

Stockton's Sesame Street visit is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

Tickets for the Stockton show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 

First published on November 13, 2023 / 8:28 AM PST

