Senior reported missing in Sacramento considered at-risk for medical reasons

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing senior who could be in danger. 

Eighty-year-old Hildelisa Howell was reported missing Thursday and is considered to be at-risk due to medical conditions. 

Her last know location was in the area of 6th Avenue and 33rd Street in Sacramento. Anyone with information about Howell's location is asked to call the police department at 916-808-5471.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:34 AM

