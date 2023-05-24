Senior prank gone wrong at Rio Americano High School, students could face charges

Senior prank goes too far in Sacramento County

Senior prank goes too far in Sacramento County

ARDEN-ARCADE – It's a senior prank gone wrong. Multiple Rio Americano High School students are in trouble for not only vandalism but also for Photoshopping inappropriate images.

Latsamy Cesar recorded some of the damage while dropping off her kids Monday.

"The guys cleaning up were very distressed," said the parent.

San Juan Unified School District said the students vandalized the school Sunday night, including door lock gluing, placing petroleum jelly on door handles and spreading toilet paper and soap across the campus.

A district spokesperson told CBS13 the inappropriate photos featured Photoshopped faces of several staff members.

While officials say the involved students face discipline, to what extent does this go too far?

"You cannot violate another person's property or personal interest, even if it's just a joke," said attorney Jennifer Mouzis, who has practiced criminal defense law for 25 years.

According to Mouzis, students could face vandalism charges, which may lead to a felony depending on the extent of the damage. As for creating fake pornographic images, it is a difficult situation, she said.

"It's a situation where the law has not caught up to technology," Mouzis said.

The attorney believes current laws ban the use of personal intimate parts in Photoshopped images but may not cover the use of Photoshopping one's face.

"It is illegal to share pornographic images with minors under any circumstances," she said.

In other words, the students behind the inappropriate images may not face criminal charges but could for distributing the images with other kids.

If staff members opt to file a civil suit, then, Mouzis said, their parents could be on the hook, too.

Parents say they are demanding accountability and believe the recent acts do not reflect the school.

"I saw a great disrespect and I think to me, it's kind of criminal," Cesar said. "I believe they should not walk for graduation."