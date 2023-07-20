Senior group Manitos celebrates 25 years, continues weekly Sacramento meetings

SACRAMENTO — A vibrant group of seniors is celebrating a milestone Tuesday. They're known as Manitos

The group, which stands for brotherhood and sisterhood, is taking time out to give special thanks for lasting friendships.

Liberato Correa, 83, is a Puerto Rican native who has been a member of Manitos since 2011 and enjoys leading the group with a traditional Spanish folk song. Correa is among several senior members.

The idea to form the group came from Maria Lueras who felt a need to create a safe space for older Latinos to socialize and speak freely in their native language — a tradition they continue today.

"We talk about everything," Lueras said. "We get together and we commiserate. We have fun. We talk about our problems. Really, we leave our problems behind actually."

Antonia Lopez is the current president of the group. She knows firsthand the need to be among friends who can lean on each other.

"The more vibrant we are, the more active, the more healthy we are, the more we can interact with our families," she said.

Members and their families were dressed to impress at Tuesday's celebration. They were treated to a lunch, music and a message of unity.

Among the special guests included Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.

Lopez spoke to the group and thanked them for their support. She said her goal is to add more members who are looking for a welcoming space.

"We've been here for 25 years, so we want to be here for 25 more," she said. "And we want people to know that this Spanish language club is welcoming to all."

Manitos has two other groups in the area. Members range from the ages of 60 to 100.