Sen. Blumenthal says femur surgery was 'completely successful'

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Sunday evening that surgery to repair a fracture in his femur was "completely successful" and that he's planning to return to the Senate for votes "next week."

The Connecticut Democrat fractured his femur at a University of Connecticut men's basketball victory parade held in honor of their NCAA championship win last week.

"I just got out of surgery to repair the minor fracture to my upper femur. The surgery was completely successful and the staff, docs, and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent," Blumenthal tweeted, adding that he's already started physical therapy.

He had tweeted about his injury Saturday evening, replying to Sen. Chris Murphy, a fellow Connecticut Democrat who was also at the parade and tweeted that his colleague "FINISHED THE PARADE" after breaking his femur. "Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever," Murphy said.

The 77-year-old Blumenthal won a third Senate term last fall. First elected in 2010, he previously served five terms as Connecticut's attorney general.

The Senate is set to reconvene April 17. The Democratic Caucus' narrow 51-49 advantage in the chamber means any absence could affect key votes. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman was recently discharged from a hospital where he was being treated for depression and expects to return when the Senate reconvenes.