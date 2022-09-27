Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 27 AM Edition) CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 27 AM Edition) 01:58

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.

(credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office)

Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.

Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women outside a nightclub at the Triangle Square retail center in Costa Mesa, after asking them to show them their body parts and if they would like to have intercourse with him. Costa Mesa police identified a total of four women who were attacked, and a man who tried to stop one of the assaults.

Young is a self-proclaimed "incel," an online community of men who district attorney's officials say exhibit their sexual frustrations by voicing their misogynistic views against women.

"This behavior is disgusting and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded individuals is completely unacceptable," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

Young is being held on $500,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in state prison.