Security concerns after second trespasser caught on Stockton campus

STOCKTON -- For the second time this week, a trespasser has been caught on the campus of Stagg High School in Stockton.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a transient entered the school through a parking lot and was met by staff, football players and coaches who encouraged the transient to leave campus immediately, according to district officials.

The person was gone when Stockton Unified School District officers arrived.

"We want to inform you that a person experiencing homelessness came onto campus yesterday during football practice," the district wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

"Safety remains a top priority. We will remain vigilant to make sure all security measures are followed. We do have counselors and social work assistants on campus if your student would like to talk or needs support.

"We will do everything in our power to have a safe and healthy school environment, promoting educational and social growth of our students."

Earlier this week. another trespasser was caught during school. A picture shows a transient man sitting on the Stagg High school campus during school hours Monday, trespassing as students attended class.

The incidents just weeks into the new school year, and four months after Stagg High student Alycia Reynaga was killed at school, stabbed by a trespasser in a random attack.

CBS13 spoke to the Stockton Unified School District spokesperson Melinda Meza about Monday's security incident.

"For parents who are drawing a connection between the deadly attack on campus, and now a trespasser just four months later, what do you want to say to those parents," CBS13's Steve Large said.

"We want parents to know we are doing everything in our power to make sure we fill any voids," Meza said.

The district added more fencing to Stagg High, which now has nine security monitors and two school resource officer positions for 1800 students.

The school district said Monday's trespasser was on campus for about five minutes before he was escorted away by police.