Second apparent drowning in 2 weeks reported at Melones Reservoir

ANGELS CAMP – Authorities say two separate apparent drowning incidents have happened at the Melones Reservoir over the past two weeks.

The most recent incident happened this past weekend. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a report about a man jumping off the Camp Nine Bridge and going missing in the Stanislaus River.

Deputies say the 35-year-old man disappeared beneath the water's surface. A search was done, but the man remains missing as of Wednesday.

Crews with the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, Tuolumne County Marine Safety, and New Melones Rangers are using specialized equipment to search for the man. His name has not been released.

Saturday's incident is the second apparent drowning in as many weeks, the sheriff's office says.

New Melones Lake is south of the community of Angels Camp, about 60 miles east of Stockton.