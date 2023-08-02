Watch CBS News
Search underway in Elk Grove for 2 suspects who ran after police chase

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – Officers in Elk Grove are looking for a pair of suspects who ran after a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Elk Grove police said the activity is centered in the area of Foulks Ranch and Elk Grove Boulevard.

No description of the suspects has been released.

Police are also warning drivers that traffic along Elk Grove Boulevard around Big Timber is impacted. Drivers should consider using an alternate route.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 2:42 PM

