Search underway in Elk Grove for 2 suspects who ran after police chase
ELK GROVE – Officers in Elk Grove are looking for a pair of suspects who ran after a chase Wednesday afternoon.
Elk Grove police said the activity is centered in the area of Foulks Ranch and Elk Grove Boulevard.
No description of the suspects has been released.
Police are also warning drivers that traffic along Elk Grove Boulevard around Big Timber is impacted. Drivers should consider using an alternate route.
Updates to follow.
