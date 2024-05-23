Search underway for person missing after boat capsizes on San Joaquin River

1 person missing after boat capsizes in Lathrop

1 person missing after boat capsizes in Lathrop

1 person missing after boat capsizes in Lathrop

LATHROP – An active search is underway on the San Joaquin River for a missing person after a boat capsized early Thursday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says two people were on board the boat when it capsized near Loop River Road, off Richardson Road in the Lathrop area.

One of those people who were on board made it safely to shore, but deputies say the other person did not.

Scene of the search for the missing boater in Lathrop. CBS13

Search crews are now out on the water, looking for that missing person.

Lathrop is a Central California city about 10 miles south of Stockton.