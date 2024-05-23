Watch CBS News
Local News

Search underway for person missing after boat capsizes on San Joaquin River

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

1 person missing after boat capsizes in Lathrop
1 person missing after boat capsizes in Lathrop 02:07

LATHROP – An active search is underway on the San Joaquin River for a missing person after a boat capsized early Thursday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says two people were on board the boat when it capsized near Loop River Road, off Richardson Road in the Lathrop area.

One of those people who were on board made it safely to shore, but deputies say the other person did not.

lathrop-search.jpg
Scene of the search for the missing boater in Lathrop. CBS13

Search crews are now out on the water, looking for that missing person.

Lathrop is a Central California city about 10 miles south of Stockton. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Digital Producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:44 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.