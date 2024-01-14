Crews search for survivors after small plane crashes in waters off Half Moon Bay

Small plane crashes in ocean off Half Moon Bay; crews search for survivors Small plane crashes in ocean off Half Moon Bay; crews search for survivors 01:24

HALF MOON BAY -- Rescue crews were searching any survivors Monday morning following the crash of a small plane into the Pacific Ocean just off Half Moon Bay on Sunday evening.

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office said people reported a two-propeller plane flying erratically east of the Moss Beach Distillery, near the Moss Beach airport around 7:13 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing the engine sputter and then they could no longer see it.

The sheriff's office said the plane originated from the East Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard began a search for the airplane along with a drone from the sheriff's department. The wreckage of the plane was spotted about an hour into the search.

California Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office, the Coastside Fire Protection District and the Coast Guard were all working together to locate any survivors.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.