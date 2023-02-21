Search parties being formed for Markleeville man missing in Mexico

Markleeville man missing for several days in Mexico

Markleeville man missing for several days in Mexico

Markleeville man missing for several days in Mexico

MARKLEEVILLE — Friends and family of an Alpine County man missing in Mexico are forming search parties across the border to find him.

He's been missing for more than a week in an area of Mexico the U.S. has posted travel warnings.

A missing person poster shows a photo of Markleeville resident Dean Trivett and his missing vehicle. His friends are doing everything they can right now to locate him. Lynne Thelen is frantic over her friend's mysterious disappearance.

"That is our biggest fear, that he is kidnapped or being held hostage," Thelen said.

Thelen said Trivett is known for his deep affection.

"'Free hugs,' he always said," Thelen said.

Now, there's concern he's in deep trouble.

"He's been missing since February 11 at 6:45. He had dinner at our friend's house," Thelen said.

Trivett, who is 80 years old, was last seen in Todos Santos, Mexico, near Cabo San Lucas, where he spends winters with a group of friends who are now all banding together to find him.

Thelen shared a cell phone video showing the area friends are looking.

"We've had people on the ground looking. We've had drones, search parties for the last week," Thelen said.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for the area in the state of Baja California Sur, reading, in part:

"Exercise increased caution due to crime. Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state."

"Originally, we were worried that he was kidnapped for money. You know his car is very nice, and unusual, and they might have just wanted the car," Thelen said.

Trivett's vehicle — a Chevy Silverado Camper — is also missing. His beloved dog, named Bones, was found all alone.

"He would never ever, ever, ever leave that dog," Thelen said. "So the flags went up immediately."

The U.S. Consulate is aware of this disappearance. Thelen said there will be more searches in some new areas on Tuesday.