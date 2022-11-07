Search on for suspect who allegedly recorded student in women's restroom at Sac State

SACRAMENTO – Officers are looking for the suspect who was allegedly recording a student inside a women's restroom at Sacramento State University.

The incident happened Monday morning at the University Union.

Sacramento State police say the student reported that she was in a stall when she saw a cellphone coming from an adjoining stall. The suspect was allegedly recording her without her consent.

Photo of the suspect released by the Sac State Police Department. Sacramento State Police Department

The student called campus police and reported the incident. A witness also reportedly confronted the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a man with a thin build who stands around 5'10" to 6'. He was wearing a dark-colored beanie as well as a black hoodie and black pants with some white lettering on the side. He also was wearing a large, purple, medical-style face mask.

A photo of the suspect has been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call campus police.