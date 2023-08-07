Search on for suspect in possible racially-motivated incident at Rancho Cordova park

Search on for suspect who allegedly tried to hit people at Rancho Cordova park

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A manhunt was underway Sunday night for a suspect authorities said tried to intentionally run over a group of people at a Rancho Cordova park.

The sheriff's department says, around 7:30 p.m., they started getting dozens of calls about a man driving onto the grass at Heron Landing Park.

Deputies said the incident appeared to be racially motivated since the suspect targeted a large group of Middle Eastern people.

"From there, he is yelling at everyone that he is going to shoot them, bomb them, yelling all kinds of racial slurs," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "That obviously caused a lot of alarm for multiple reasons."

Investigators said no one was hurt.

Photo of the suspect Robert Steven Avery and the vehicle he was reportedly driving. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Later Sunday night, the sheriff's office identified the wanted suspect as 33-year-old Robert Steven Avery. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and hate crime once arrested.

A photo of Avery as well as the vehicle -- a grey Honda Insight with the plate number 6ZLG895 -- he was reportedly driving have been released by detectives.

Anyone who sees Avery or knows where he might be is urged to call authorities.