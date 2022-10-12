Search on for suspect in deadly Turlock hit-and-run
TURLOCK – Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Turlock.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon along westbound Fulkerth Road, between N. Tully Road and Countryside Drive.
Turlock police have since released photos of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.
Investigators say the vehicle - a white Acura TL - will have noticeable damage to its passenger side door, as well as damage to its windshield and mirror.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Turlock Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 668-1200.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.