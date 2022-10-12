Search on for suspect in deadly Turlock hit-and-run

TURLOCK – Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Turlock.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon along westbound Fulkerth Road, between N. Tully Road and Countryside Drive.

Turlock police have since released photos of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

The Turlock Police Department is seeking the community’s help identifying the suspect who was involved in a fatal... Posted by City of Turlock - Turlock Police Department on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Investigators say the vehicle - a white Acura TL - will have noticeable damage to its passenger side door, as well as damage to its windshield and mirror.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Turlock Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 668-1200.