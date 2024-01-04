Watch CBS News
Search on for suspect after 2 shot in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

The scene was along Clover Manor Way, off of Dewey Boulevard and Lemon Hill Avenue.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded around 10:30 p.m. and found two men hurt. One of the men was critical, deputies said, while the other man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

Detectives have no information on any possible suspects at this time. 

January 4, 2024

