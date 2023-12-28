Search on for Sacramento State arson suspect

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a man they say is suspected of starting a fire on the Sacramento State campus earlier this month.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to Sacramento State for a report of a fire. Cal Fire said the fire was confirmed to be arson on state property.

According to the Sacramento State Police Department's crime page, a report of arson was recorded at Hornet Stadium at the same time.

Cal Fire said the arson suspect was identified as 33-year-old Cody Haney. An arrest warrant was issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Haney is about 5'06", 165 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a beige hoodie, blue vest, camouflage pants, brown boots and a blue/pink colored Fila backpack.

Cal Fire said Haney is possibly armed with knives and people should not attempt to contact him.

Anyone who locates Haney is urged to contact the arson and bomb unit at (213) 302-5855 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov. People can also call crime stopped at 1(800)-AA-CRIME.